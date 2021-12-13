John Mahama Loses Brother On 31st Night, Sad Details Drop

One of former President John Dramani Mahama's brothers, Emmanuel Adam Mahama, has passed away

Emmanuel Adam Mahama passed away on December 31, 2021, after battling an unnamed ailment

His untimely demise was announced in a statement signed by the former president's specil aide Joyce Bawa Mogtari

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former President John Dramani Mahama has lost one of his brothers, Emmanuel Adam Mahama, YEN.com.gh has gathered.

Emmanuel Adam Mahama passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, as Ghana and readied to cross over into 2022.

His untimely demise was announced by the former president's special aide Joyce Bawa Mogtari on Facebook.

John Mahama has lost his brother Emmanuel Adam Mahama Photo source: @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

Mahama's aide confirms brother's demise

In a short statement on her page, Mrs Mogtari revealed that Emmanuel Adam Mahama had been ill for a while. The statement further disclosed that funeral arrangements were going to be announced soon.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"With deep sorrow we announce the death of Emmanuel Adam Mahama, a brother of HE John Dramani Mahama, on Friday 31st December 2021 after a period of illness.

The family will announce plans for his burial and funeral in due course," the statement read.

Source: YEN.com.gh