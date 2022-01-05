Joselyn Dumas challenges Twene Jonas in photos; fans shout 'glass nkoaa'

Joselyn Dumas has wowed many people on social media with her matchless beauty

The actress was seen rocking a red dress which saw her glowing like the sun

Joselyn Dumas is noted for the many roles she has played in Ghanaian movies alongside other top actors

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Pretty Ghanaian actress, TV show host and brand influencer, Joselyn Dumas, has dazzled in a new set of photos she released on her social media page.

In her latest post on Instagram sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian actress was spotted at what lookedd like an event.

She was seen wearing a red outfit which fit her so well as she sported her usual beautiful smile.

The Adams Apples actress was seen posing on the stairs of what looked like an apartment and complemented her looks with a black handbag.

After posting the photo, the Ghana Jollof actress captioned it:

"How it Started & How it Ended…Abeggi. 1st 3 Slides withGalaxy Fold3"

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many fans react to the beautiful photos of the ever-radiant actress

Taking to the comment section, fans of the actress were full of praise words as they admired the photos.

atarahchai commented:

"You are rocking the AC bag perfectly! Thank you for supporting Atarah Chai"

itz.dp noted:

"Sexy on red"

aning904 also wrote:

"You look so amazing"

ess.mcdonalds had this to say:

"Mrs Waziri #Dilemma I like how powerful you look and sound in that movie"

There were many such comments and emojis that showed Joselyn Dumas was very much admired by those who are following her.

3nfa - Video drops as Delay breaks Amerado's heart; says relationship won't work

Multiple award-winning TV star, Deloris Frimpong Manso famed as Delay, has poured cold water on the dating rumors between herself and 26-year-old rapper, Amerado.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Delay was seen seated in a car when Amerado known in real life as Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, approached her.

When the Mo Ho Y3 rapper approached Delay in the car, she asked what was his mission and he said he wanted to profess his love for her.

Source: YEN.com.gh