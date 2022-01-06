Emelia Brobbey: Kumawood star celebrates b'day today with gorgeous photo

Emelia Brobbey has dazzled her fans and followers on the occasion of her birthday today

The Kumawood star was seen looking exquisite in a black ball gown to mark the day

Emelia Brobbey started off as an actress but has transitioned to add music to her illustrious acting career

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress and burgeoning musician, Emelia Brobbey is a year older today, January 6, 2022, and she cannot keep calm about it.

Taking to Instagram today, the popular actress decided to drop a jaw-dropping photo of herself to celebrate the big day.

Emelia Brobbey was seen standing inside what looked like a plush apartment when she posed for a number of photos to mark the special day.

Photos of Emelia Brobbey.

Source: Instagram

The photo that has caught the eyes of many and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram saw Emelia Brobbey dripping hot in a black ball gown.

She gave her best pose for the picture as she beamed with her best smile for the biggest day for her in the year.

After posting the photo, Emelia Brobbey captioned it:

"A new day A new month A new year Happy Birthday to the Queen"

Fans react to the photo

Many fans, friends and colleagues of the actress and musician took to the comment section to react to the birthday photo.

Veteran actress iamamamcbrown wrote:

"POMS HAPPY BIRTHDAY #BRIMM"

Actress marthaankomah commented:

"You are beautiful happy birthday @emeliabrobbey"

Actor kalybos1 had this to say:

"Happy Birthday to Ghana’s Opera"

kobby.kyei was also in the comment section:

"Happy Birthday Blessings"

There were many comments that showed fans of Emelia Brobbey were excited to be celebrating the day with her.

Source: YEN.com.gh