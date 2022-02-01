Always on point - Fans praise Emelia Brobbey as she flaunts beauty in photo

Emelia Brobbey has dazzled her fans and followers on social media with a new photo

The Kumawood star was seen looking exquisite in a green dress as she beamed with smiles

Emelia Brobbey started off as an actress but has transitioned to add music to her illustrious acting career

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress and burgeoning musician, Emelia Brobbey has wowed her teeming fans and followers online with a stunning photo

Taking to Instagram, the popular actress dropped a jaw-dropping photo of herself tp the admiration of her fans.

Emelia Brobbey was seen standing outside what looked like the compound of a plush apartment when she posed for the photo.

The photo that has caught the eyes of many and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram saw Emelia Brobbey dripping beautiful green dress.

She gave her best pose for the picture as she beamed with her best smile while complimenting her looks with makeup and jewellery.

After posting the photo, Emelia Brobbey captioned it:

"I love you all for loving me EMELIA QUEENEMM #happynewmonth"

Fans react to the photo

Many fans, friends, and colleagues of the actress and musician took to the comment section to react to the photo.

bra_inok came in with the comment:

"We love you back mum"

sarah4882019 had this to say:

"We love you more"

Ghana's youngest celebrity disc jockey djswitchghana simply commented:

"Beautiful"

There were many comments that showed fans of Emelia Brobbey were happy to see her slaying as usual.

Source: YEN.com.gh