Delay has shattered the relationship hopes of rapper Amerado by saying that their relationship won't work

The TV star was seen seated in her car when Amrado approached to pour out his heart to her

In responding, she said in Twi, that his advances towards her were not going to work

Multiple award-winning TV star, Deloris Frimpong Manso famed as Delay, has poured cold water on the dating rumors between herself and 26-year-old rapper, Amerado.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Delay was seen seated in a car when Amerado known in real life as Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, approached her.

When the Mo Ho Y3 rapper approached Delay in the car, she asked what was his mission and he said he wanted to profess his love for her.

Delay, in responding to Amerad's request, said his advances toward her were not going to work no matter how hard he tried.

"3nfa", Delay boldly told Amerado amid laughter when the rapper admitted he wanted to talk to her about love.

Amerado who did not want to back down told the Delay Show host that he was going to do everything possible to win her heart.

He revealed that he was willing to employ both physical and spiritual means to win the heart of the seasoned media personality.

Dating rumors went viral online

Some weeks ago, news was rife that the 39-year-old television presenter and the rapper were dating.

Many people welcomed the rumors and said they were open to seeing the duo sailing the dating ship together.

Others also were of the view that Delay and Amerado were only engaged in a publicity stunt to promote the latter's music career.

