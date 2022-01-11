Video of Tracey Boakye counting plenty Euros in Germany inspires many

Actress Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a new video counting wads of foreign currency

She was seated on a chair in her apartment in Germany and showed off the said money

According to her, the money was going to be used for shopping for her upcoming birthday

Actress Tracey Boakye has left many of her followers wide-eyed and bewildered after she was seen in a video counting wads of Euros in a room.

In a new video sighted on Instagram, the actress was seen busily counting wads of Euros in a room and was captured doing so on camera.

The actress was seen seated on a single chair and showed off the wads of foreign currency as she counted some.

Tracey Boakye. Source: Instagram/traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye was seen wearing a black jacket over a pair of slacks and complimented her outfit with a pair of black boots.

After posting the video, Tracey Boakye captioned it:

"Preparing for my birthday shopping #theirmadam #hisonlychick"

Fans react to the video

Loyal fans of the Baby Mama actress took to the comment section to react to the video she posted.

Actress asare_bernice_ jokingly wrote:

"You are sooooo annoying o"

Tracey's bestie, diamondappiah_bosslady also had this to say:

"Give dem style biaa bi"

amaghana22 commented in Twi:

"Obaa yaa wode3 paase y3n wai medaase yaa sika"

manzanyima_abrema wrote:

"Eeiiii Yaa send me some wai"

wisdom.amuzu.35977 had this to say:

"More money More grace, sister baakope no size."

rukaya4961 commented:

"I tap into your blessing. You are forever bless sis"

