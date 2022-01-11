Video of Tracey Boakye counting plenty Euros in Germany inspires many
- Actress Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a new video counting wads of foreign currency
- She was seated on a chair in her apartment in Germany and showed off the said money
- According to her, the money was going to be used for shopping for her upcoming birthday
Actress Tracey Boakye has left many of her followers wide-eyed and bewildered after she was seen in a video counting wads of Euros in a room.
In a new video sighted on Instagram, the actress was seen busily counting wads of Euros in a room and was captured doing so on camera.
The actress was seen seated on a single chair and showed off the wads of foreign currency as she counted some.
Tracey Boakye was seen wearing a black jacket over a pair of slacks and complimented her outfit with a pair of black boots.
After posting the video, Tracey Boakye captioned it:
"Preparing for my birthday shopping #theirmadam #hisonlychick"
Fans react to the video
Loyal fans of the Baby Mama actress took to the comment section to react to the video she posted.
Actress asare_bernice_ jokingly wrote:
"You are sooooo annoying o"
Tracey's bestie, diamondappiah_bosslady also had this to say:
"Give dem style biaa bi"
amaghana22 commented in Twi:
"Obaa yaa wode3 paase y3n wai medaase yaa sika"
manzanyima_abrema wrote:
"Eeiiii Yaa send me some wai"
wisdom.amuzu.35977 had this to say:
"More money More grace, sister baakope no size."
rukaya4961 commented:
"I tap into your blessing. You are forever bless sis"
Source: YEN.com.gh