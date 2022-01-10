Sandra Ankobiah has dazzled her teeming fans on social media with her first stunning photos of 2022

The lawyer looked exceptionally elegant in her dashing outfit as she smiled

Sandra Ankobiah is noted for wowing her fans with stunning photos and videos of herself

The ever-beautiful Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah has set tongues wagging with her latest set of photos which have gone viral on social media.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra Ankobiah was seen wearing a beautiful black dress as she attended a party.

Sandra Ankobiah was seen posing in what looked like a plush living room as she leaned against a flight of stairs.

Sandra Ankobiah shows too much beauty in 1st photos in 2022

After posting the photos, Sandra Ankobiah captioned them:

"Happy New Year."

Many fans take to the comment section to react to the photos

adwoasemwaa revealed her admiration for Sandra:

"My mentor"

adjerhassirou had this to say:

"I miss you"

efua_sagoe simply wrote:

"Such a beauty"

derick_sarpong showered accolades on Sandra:

"Forever a spec"

adwoasemwaa also wrote:

"Beauty with Brains.. such a great"

madam_abenaa replied with:

"Happy new year Mam"

kploanyicynthia complimented:

"Beautiful lawyer"

jennifer_degraft noted:

"Many happy returns Stunner"

kellyberl22 wrote:

"You've been missed. Many happy returns."

Video drops as Sarkodie and Chance The Rapper link up following latter's request

Rap heavyweights Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, widely known as Chance The Rapper and Ghana's very own Sarkodie have managed to meet up.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the duo were seen on a highrise building vibing with each other and posing for photos.

Sarkodie known in real life as Michael Owusu Addo, appeared to have already been at the venue of the meeting.

US musician Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa later joined the Highest rapper as they linked up.

Sarkodie earlier replied the American rapper after the latter openly expressed his interest to meet the Ghanaian star as a crowning moment of his visit to Ghana.

