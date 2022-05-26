A market woman is fast becoming an internet sensation after she was again spotted dancing before her fellow traders

The woman had gone viral after she slugged it out with a young lady in heels who had challenged her to a Buga dance challenge

Riding on the back of the attention garnered from the first display, she hit the market and danced to Carry Me Dey Go mix

Customers as well as traders were awestruck and distracted after their colleague entertained them with some dance moves to Carry Me Dey Go mix by DJ Yk Mule.

The market woman identified as Iya Olachi got the attention of netizens after her Buga dance video with a young lady in the same area went viral on social media.

The woman danced with a straight face. Photo Credit:@iya.olachi

In a new video, Iya Olachi with the collaborative efforts of dancer Dance Glitch, did a solo performance rocking jean trousers, a shirt and slippers.

The woman who some persons likened to singer Portable owing to how she keeps a straight face while dancing, matched the song's beats with nice steps.

A man in a security outfit, obviously in on the performance, appeared on the scene and attempted to take her away but stood mesmerised.

The security man then watches her dance for a while with keen interest before taking her away at the end of the video.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians felt she danced energetically

@marvation_ said:

"Imagine collabo with @portablebaeby hahaha dey resemble omo na madness go unleash that dey hahaha."

@sugargurl888 said:

"I just had to follow her ..her energy so contagious."

@believea.r said:

"Pure comedian and a dancer. I love you she's just like my mum."

@degodfatherofficial said:

"Crazy how every step matched with the beat."

@harrison_blings said:

"Star woman I swear, she need to get her own YouTube channel and make better money."

