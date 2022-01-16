Actress Kisa Gbekle has wowed her followers on Instagram with sumptuous birthday photo

The actress is celebrating her birthday on Sunday, January 16, 2022, and social media is buzzing

Her followers couldn't keep calm as they took to the comment section to celebrate her with wonderful messages

Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbekle, is currently glowing on social media all because of her birthday.

January 16, 2022, happened to be the birthday of Kisa and she has decided to celebrate the day on social media.

The beautiful actress has released a gorgeous photo of herself looking spectacular.

Kisa Gbekle: Ghanaian actress celebrates birthday with awesome photo (Photo credit: Instagram/Kisa Gbekle)

Source: Original

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kisa was spotted wearing a white top and a short yellow skirt.

From the photo, she looks so beautiful as she was making gestures with her hands.

She couldn't hold back her joy as she was captured beaming with big smiles.

Her caption of the photo read, "Happy Birthday To Me. Just a Grateful Girl. God Please I Just Want To Be Happy This Year. Thanks."

Birthday wishes from her fans

The actress' followers on social media have taken to the comment section to celebrate her.

franklynjemmison:

Happy happy birthday to you fulljoy it to the fullest and may the gd lord keeps blessing you always with many more to come fulljoy

adjigo_bhim:

Happy birthday

priscarh_st:

Happy birthday love

__akuaaaa.lor:

Happy birthday dear

bae.kloding:

Happy birthday mommy

ewurama_incoom:

Happy birthday dear ❤️age in grace

Source: YEN.com.gh