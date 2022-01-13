Kisa Gbekle has stunned her followers on Instagram with her viral pre-birthday video

In the video, the actress was captured displaying her enhanced body which cost her GHc60,000

The said video has garnered some reactions from her followers as they couldn't believe what they saw.

Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbekle, is doing the most these days after enhancing her gorgeous body.

The beautiful actress has been causing confusion on social media in 2022 with her stunning videos.

In her latest video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kisa is captured wearing a silky outfit.

Kisa Gbekle drops pre-birthday video; displays full view of her GHC60k enhanced looks (Photo credit: Instagram/Kisa Gbekle)

Source: Instagram

From the video, she was seen catwalking in the middle of her house as she flaunted her GHC60,000 enhanced body.

She later decided to shake it as she jammed to KiDi's Touch song.

Her caption read, "It’s OK to be who you are. 16th January Is The Queens Birthday. #queenk #ayigbetoffee.Soft like my baby’s cheeks."

Fans reaction

Kisa's followers on Instagram have reacted to the actress' video

gh_thiago:

"But this is not who u are."

suzzy_shee1:

"This the last caption for me ??."

bolarey_5:

"Jesus is lord."

dwayne_scott_baron44:

"Wow we share the same birthday."

dany_yangg:

"Boo boo i bought a ring o in addy dear."

prim_kouture_gh:

"I like this some look very hard it doesn’t shake."

Source: YEN.com.gh