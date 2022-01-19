Dancehall music superstar Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, turned a year older on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Stonebwoy took to Instagram to celebrate Louisa's new age with beautiful photos of her accompanied by a lovely message

The message from Stonebwoy got Louisa blushing and she could not hide her pleasure as she replied with an equally admirable message

Today, January 18, 2022, is a day of excitement for Stonebwoy's household. His wife, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla (née Ansong), has turned a year older.

The celebration of Louisa's birthday has turned into an admirable moment of expressing love between the two.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Putuu hitmaker shared photos of Louisa with a lovely birthday message for her.

Stonebwoy's wife Louisa is celebrating her birthday Photo source: @stonebwoyb, @drlouisa_s

Stonebwoy's message to Louisa on Instagram stories

Aside from the photos and the message, Stonebwoy also took to his Instagram stories to share more photos of Louisa.

One of the photos which looks to have been taken at a wedding had Louisa wearing an expensive outfit made in a shade of green. Captioning the photo, Stonebwoy picked a line from his Everlasting song which is dedicated to Louisa.

"I getti fine fine thing...you fine well well! ❤❤," Stonebwoy's message read.

Louisa replies Stonebwoy's birthday message

The message got Louisa excited and blushing and she quickly reshared it on her Instagram stories. Resharing the post, Louisa returned her husband while describing him as a romantic rasta man.

"My romantic rasta ❤," Louisa replied

The exchange between Stoenwboy and Louisa has been posted on Instagram by celebrity gossip blogger, @sweet_maame_adwoa. Check it out below:

Stonebwoy and Louisa's daughter catwalks in a wig

Meanwhile, Catherine Jidula Satekla, the daughter of Stonebwoy and Louisa, has once again dazzled on social media.

In her latest video, Jidula, popularly known as CJ, has got people laughing after acting like an adult while hanging out with her dad.

The video has Jidula dressed in a pink t-shirt while wearing a wig. With the wig on her head, Jidula tried to catwalk like a model as Stonebwoy's Nominate song with Keri Hilson.

