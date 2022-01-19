Stonebwoy has taken to social media to eulogise his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla on the occasion of her birthday today

The dancehall artiste shared photos of the moments he spent quality time with his wife in France

Stonebwoy and Dr Satekla have birthed two beautiful kids - Catherine and Janam Satekla - together

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla famed as Stonebwoy has celebrated his pretty wife Dr. Louisa Satekla on her birthday today, January 19, 2022.

In a number of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the Putuu hitmaker, Stonebwoy showed his romantic side.

He shared photos of the time he and his wife jetted off to Paris, France to spend some quality time together.

Photos of Stonebwoy and wife. Source: Instagram/stonebwoyb

Source: Instagram

The lovebirds were seen 'chopping love' under the famous Eiffel Tower which has become known all over the world as the destination of love.

Some of the photos saw the duo in lovey-dovey poses as they beamed with smiles and flaunted some flowers.

After posting the photos, Stonebwoy captioned them:

"Out of The Many Blessings, The Most I Thank God For is You. Happy Bday Wifey @drlouisa_s Slide 6 is Mood…"

Celebs and fans react to the photo and accompanying post

Many fans and followers of the dancehall star took to the comment section to comment on the photos and also wish Louisa well on her birthday.

kwawkese came in with the comment:

"Happy birthday 1st lady"

Birthday girl drlouisa_s reacted to the post:

"Thank you Nattyyyyyyyyyy"

kobazzie noted:

"Happy Birthday to this beautiful African black queen"

calipmusic had this to say:

"It's a blessing. More life and more love. Happy earthstrong to ur wife Mi G"

