Ghana’s youngest DJ, DJ Switch, has grown into a big and mature young girl according to some recent photos she shared online.

DJ Switch, 14 years, looks totally changed in appearance and wears a more confident look in her photos.

She often shares these photos with insightful and uplifting captions that also show how smart she has grown.

A collage of DJ Switch. Photo credit: @djswitchghana/Instagram

See seven of DJ Switch’s beautiful photos sampled by YEN.com.gh:

1. Celebrating birthday in the United States:

2. A young girl full of swag and style:

3. A heartwarming smile to brighten anyone's day:

4. You just can't love DJ Switch less:

5. She is a fashionista too:

6. Doing what she knows best behind the laptop:

7. The swag DJ Switch, just as she captioned this photo on Instagram:

DJ Switch goes gaga in 14th birthday celebration

Meanwhile, the award-winning DJ Switch, known in private life as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, commemorated her birthday with breathtaking photos and a video.

The Talented Kidz season eight winner has taken to her socials to announce her new age as she beamed with smiles in the photos she released online.

DJ Switch was seen in a beautiful modern outfit and trendy footwear.

