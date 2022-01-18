Stonebwoy's daughter, Caherine Jidula, has stirred laughter on social media with her antics in her latest video

The video shows Jidula trying to walk like a model while wearing a wig in the presence of her father

A surprised Stonebwoy pulled off Jidula's wig after she refused to respond his sign for her to come closer

Catherine Jidula Satekla, the daughter of Ghanaian Dancehall music star Stonebwoy, has once again dazzled on social media.

In her latest video, Jidula, popularly known as CJ, has got people laughing after acting like an adult while hanging out with her dad.

In the video shared on the Instagram page, @iamskinp, Jidula is seen in a pink t-shirt while wearing a wig. With the wig on her head, Jidula tried to catwalk like a model as Stonebwoy's Nominate song with Keri Hilson.

Stonebwoy who sat on a chair behind Jidula looked amazed by the little girl's behaviour and watch her closely.

Stonebwoy pulls off Jidula's wig

The surprised father gave Jidula a sign to come but she refused. He then got and pulled the wig off her head amid laughter.

After her wig got pulled, Jidula turned to her back and went straight to the table her father had put the wig on. Jidula started touching the wig before the video ended.

Stonebwoy's fans react

After coming across Stonebwoy and Jidula's video, many of the musician's fans hve been left laughing. While some have described Jidula as cute, others say Stonebwoy did not try at all.

missoforiii said:

"This is so cute it’s how she was jamming and feeling herself in her moms wig flexing daddy."

iamprincesspatty said:

"Woye me bone a, metu wo wig #singing ."

iamhajiamuni said:

"I don't know if I'm the only one or my eyes are not good stonbwoy daughter and Davido' kids resemble paa."

akwasi_antwi_pinamang said:

"The father is even surprised."

dyna_nyametse said:

"I have watched this over 10times."

Stonebwoy celebrate wife's birthday

Still on Stonebwoy's family, the musician has taken to social media to eulogise his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla on the occasion of her birthday today.

The dancehall artiste shared photos of the moments he spent quality time with his wife in France.

Stonebwoy and Dr Satekla have birthed two beautiful kids - Catherine and Janam Satekla - together.

