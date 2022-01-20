Dr Louisa Satekla has dropped a video chronicling how she celebrated her birthday yesterday, January 19

The medical doctor was treated to many presents and a special dinner party hosted by her husband

Stonebwoy's wife also went on to thank all those who played diverse roles to make her birthday a special one

Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of dancehall star Stonebwoy known in real life as Livingstone Satekla, has taken to social media to share a video of how her birthday went.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the medical practitioner chronicled how the entire day of January 19, 2022, went for her.

Excerpts from the video showed when Dr Louisa was surprised in her office by colleagues and loved ones.

She was seen dancing behind her desk as she displayed her presents comprising cakes and breakfast baskets.

Another part of the video showed the time Stonebwoy surprised his wife with a special lunch date.

As if that was not enough, Stonebwoy, with the help of his team, put together a special dinner party for his wife.

The duo was seen attending the dinner and showed off their dance moves as they partied the night away.

Dr Louisa was seen dancing as she cut her birthday cake with the assistance of her husband.

After posting the video, the wife of Stonebwoy captioned it:

"A big THANK YOU to everyone who made my day special yesterday. Thank you for all your well wishes. 19.01"

