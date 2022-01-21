Tracey Boakye's daughter now a 'big girl'; serves cute goals in adorable photo

Nana Akua Nhyira has been spotted in a new photo looking as cute as ever while enjoying her playtime

The daughter of Tracey Boakye was seen standing inside what looked like a living room while dressed in beautiful clothes

Tracey Boakye is noted for spoiling her kids with the best things life has to offer. Her other child is known as Kwaku Danso Yahaya

Nana Akua Nhyira, the adorable second child and daughter of actress Tracey Boakye has dazzled in a new photo which has left many people in a state of admiration.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Akua Nhyira was seen standing inside what looked like a plush living room as she pointed to something or someone.

She was dressed in expensive designer clothes and complimented her looks with a pair of sunglasses she had in her hand.

Tracey Boakye's young princess was seen wearing a 'show your stomach' shirt over a skirt that had a lacy feel as she stood in their home.

Nana Akua Nhyira was photographed pointing her finger in one direction while looking the other way.

She sported very beautiful braids which had been designed with tiny beads which brought out her beauty even more.

After posting the photo on her handle which is probably managed by her mum, the caption that accompanied it read:

"Feeling myself in my 2 piece costume from my favorite"

Many react to the photo

Celebs, as well as followers of Nana Akua Nhyira, took to the comment section to react to the photos

lendaocloo commented:

"Looking cute and beautiful"

diamondappiah_bosslady had this to say:

"Cute"

eunicenharnahefya also had this to say:

"I miss you so much nhyi"

