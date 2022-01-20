Ohemaa has warmed the hearts of her teeming fans and followers with a new set of family photos

The pretty girlfriend of singer Fameye is currently out of the country with her family and they are spending time together

Ohemaa is also noted for sharing all the works of her singer boyfriend on social media to show support for his craft

Bridget Agyeman Boateng, the ever-beautiful girlfriend of Ghanaian Afrobeats and Hiplife singer, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, famed as Fameye, has dropped some beautiful family moments in new photos.

The pretty young lady who is noted for always showing off her natural beauty online took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself and her family chilling abroad.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Bridget Agyeman Boateng, famed as Ohemaaa, was seen posing with the Nothing I Get singer and their son, Arvid.

The trio is currently outside the country spending some quality time together.

One of the photos saw the lovely trio holding hands while walking on a street heading toward a Disneyland franchise in the country they were in.

Another photo saw Fameye carrying his son Arvid in his arms as they beamed with smiles in what looked like a neighbourhood.

After posting the photos, Ohemaa captioned them:

"It only feels good"

Fans react to the lovely family photos

Many fans and followers of the pretty young lady and the award-winning musician took to the comment section to heap praises on them.

oforiwaa_oyo made an observation:

"Arvid is a already a big boy"

i_am_aquiyaa.ahomkaba also made a similar comment:

"Maame, your son has grown beautifully"

mizcee4u wrote:

"So lovely… beautiful Family @ohemaaa_ @fameye_music"

There were many comments that prove Fameye's family was indeed loved by many.

