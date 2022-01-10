Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has revealed that he would choose spraying his money on people in the street over paying tithe in church

He explained that there are many people on the street who are hungry and cannot get the basic needs in life whereas pastors are living in luxury

Shatta Wale indicated that his goal would always be to help the poor than join multitudes in following pastors

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has said that he would rather spray out his money to the people on the street than go to pay tithe in church.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale indicated that he does not agree with the payment of tithe to the church when there are many people hungry on the street.

He explained that there are many people struggling to go through the day but lack money to get basic things in like, whereas the pastors are living in luxury.

According to Shatta Wale, people rush onto the street to see him when they hear that he is around, and for that he feel obliged to give money to them.

The musician noted that it is for his benevolence that many on the streets call him king, adding that it is not a title he gave to himself.

