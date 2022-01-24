Queen for my future - Shatta Wale hints on marrying after flaunting new girl

Shatta Wale has flaunted his new lover Elfreda on his Instagram page after he outed her for the first time

The musician and his newfound love were seen going jet skiing as they shared a kiss

Shatta Wale took the whole country by surprise after he took to social media to announce that he had found love again

Multiple award-winning dancehall artiste Charles Ni Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale has hinted at spending his future with his newfound lover, Elfreda.

In a new photo post made by the Taking Over hitmaker on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale and Elfreda were seen on their baecation at a coded location.

The duo was seen going jet skiing as they enjoyed each other's company on the surface of the waterbody.

Shatta Wale had turned to ready his lips for a kiss from his new girlfriend who was already beaming with smiles at the gesture.

After posting the photo, Shatta Wale captioned it:

"Who’s that lucky girl. So happy I met you my love. The queen for my future. Zaddy is here mami...Just enjoy this beautiful life God is giving us"

Fans react to the photo

Many fans and followers of the Ayoo hitmaker took to the comment section to react to the photo of the SM President with his queen.

realangelaokorie came in with the comment:

"Love is a beautiful thing My G"

brian_pero asked:

"Eeiii wale mke we save date anaa"

tonight_collection_ had this to say:

"Shatta wale will make you fall in love even if you’re not ready...nso hwan ba"

