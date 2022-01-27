Christiana Awuni has dazzled her teeming fans and followers on social media with her natural beauty

The actress was seen feeling herself in a new video as she flaunted her wealth in the process

The Kumawood veteran is noted for the many roles she has played in movies and how she carries herself with class

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Veteran Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni has warmed hearts on social media after she shared a video of herself in her home while showing off her natural beauty.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the actress was seen giving her fans a 360-degree view of her plush home.

She decided to show off her magnificent edifice while flaunting her face in its most natural form - without makeup.

Photos of Kumawood star Christiana Awuni. Source: Instagram/christiana_awuni

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress indicated that she was well aware that she had a forever young face and outlook as she shared the video.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After posting the video, Christiana Awuni captioned it:

"No makeup no fillter simmy clear is working"

Fans react to the post

Many loyal followers of the veteran actress took to the comment section to react to the video she shared.

Fellow actress akyerebruwaagh came in with the comment:

"Eeeiiii mama slay queen"

kwaw_answer1 also wrote:

"Only b'tiful woman on diz planet"

mr.francis_18 had this to say:

"Beautiful mama"

mabelamitoh3 noted:

"Everything CLEAR"

There were many comments from fans and followers of the actress that showed they were stunned to see how beautiful she continued to look even without makeup.

Tracey Boakye shows love to Afia Schwar at dad's 1-week observation

In other news, Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye was spotted in a new video showing off her wealth once again at the one-week observation of Afia Schwarzenegger's dad, Augustine Agyei.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was seen throwing dollar notes on Afia Schwar as she danced in the midst of some people.

Afia Schwar was put on the spot to dance her sorrows away at the solemn ceremony and was joined by many of her friends.

Source: YEN.com.gh