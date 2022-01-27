TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo has given her fans a peek into he childhood after sharing a throwback photo

The photo shows Anita as young showing off her style and sitting pretty in an 'already-made' dress

Anita's photo has stirred loads of funny reactions from her followers who have been wowed by her shoes.

TV3 presenter Anita Akua Akuffo recently stirred laughter on social media after she shared an epic throwback photo.

The photo which was posted on Anita's Instagram page shows the presenter's childhood as a little girl.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young Anita is seen wearing a black and white 'already-made' dress. Sitting near a flower pot, she smiled a bit for the camera.

Anita Akuffo has taken fans back into her childhoold Photo source: @ann_ta1

Apart from her dress, the other things that caught attention in the photo were Anita's black pair of shoes and white pair of socks.

Sharing the photo, the TV3 presenter wrote:

"Throwback ."

Anita Akuffo's followers react

The photo has stirred funny reactions among Anita's followers. Many of them have been intrigued by the socks and shoes.

ohemaawoyeje said:

"Lace socks nu ."

lyf__of_kardo said she was more beautiful than other's recent photos:

"@ann_ita1 your throwback is even beautiful than someone’s recent pics ."

ceccytwummusic said:

"Fashionista from day one, even socks says it all❤️❤️❤️."

kharyne_yalley said:

"eeeeeiiiiiiiiAh wait oo you haven’t changed 1 second mpo❤️."

april_taurus_queen said:

"Ei see your socks like multi tv dishbeautiful girl."

_mayfeast_ said:

"Sitting prettyBeautiful Ann❤️❤️."

khonsty_49 said:

"Is that not your brother's shoe only your socks pretty❤️."

Source: YEN.com.gh