Rapper Fameye has shared an adorable father and son moment of his little son singing along with him

In an Instagram clip, the Susuka singer captured his cute son singing his song, although the boy could not sing verbatim

The video, however, has got fans and colleagues in the entertainment sector gushing over Fameye's cute prince

Rapper Fameye, born Peter Famiyeh Bozah, has served fans with a father-son moment as his little boy Arvid Famiyeh Jnr Asuah Nyame sings his latest song along with him.

The Susuka singer captured the moment of his cute son singing his song, which has thought-provoking narratives about life and hustling.

Although the little champ could not sing the song verbatim, little Asuah Nyame did well for his age. The Obolo hitmaker's little prince is yet to turn two years old.

Fameye Drops Video of His Cute Son Singing His Song Susuka with Him; Fans Gush Over Little Boy.

Source: Instagram

Fameye expresses confidence in son

Sharing the video of himself and his son on Instagram, Fameye captioned the video as:

''My blood does it better 4eva @the_arvid.''

Reactions from fans and colleagues

The video has got fans and colleagues in the entertainment sector gushing over his cute son.

Movie producer @samueldegraftyeboah said:

''Heheh this got me, this young boy will be more than you❤️❤️❤️.''

Former TV3 presenter @iammzgee commented:

''Superstar and our big boy ❤️.''

Teephlowgh said:

''Soo breathtaking these kids chale ❤️.''

She_loves_stonebwoyb commented:

''My young legend.''

