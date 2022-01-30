Actor John Dumelo's wife Gifty Dumelo has warmed hearts with a cute video of his son speaking Ewe

The pair went shopping, and while Gifty was capturing her son on camera, the boy stated that it was enough

In a video online, John Dumelo Jnr, aged three, could be heard speaking impeccable Ewe to his mother

Actor/Politician, John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty Dumelo, are raising their first child in a way they want him to go, and that includes speaking their native language.

The couple's son, John Dumelo Jnr can already speak more than one language, including English and Ewe.

In a video uploaded on Instagram by his mother Gifty Dumelo, John Dumelo Jnr, aged three, is heard speaking impeccable Ewe to his mother.

What he said

The pair went shopping and Gifty decided to capture a moment of their outing on camera. While taking a video of the boy, a visibly tired Dumelo Jnr confidently told his mother in Ewe that it was enough.

''Maa enyo'' meaning ''mama it’s enough,'' he said.

The proud mother of one went on to share the sweet short mother and son moment with her followers.

She captioned the short video as:

''My baby is a proud ewe he said “ mama enyo” meaning “mama it’s enough” he got tired of me hyping his poses.''

The video has gained reactions and comments from scores of social media users. Read of the selected comments below:

According to berrybears, Gifty Dumelo has done well.

''Wow, my boy!❤️❤️love you JJ. Well done mama on the Ewe.''

Milkmaid_gh said:

''So cute! Enyo midzo.''

Dorothydod commented:

''OMG that's amazing he understands and can speak his dialect. Great job Mama.''

Mrzz_koomson said:

''Glad someone is also getting it right, we shouldn't let them miss their roots all in the name of English. Well done❤️❤️.''

Desneakertherapist_ commented:

''Wow so amazing. True definition of a good mother. Speaking home language.''

Dorothydod commented:

''You don't know how happy has made his online ewe aunties and uncles.''

Iamahedem said:

''Let him speak it ❤️ I'm always ridiculed for not being able to speak much.''

Source: YEN.com.gh