Star actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has captured an adorable moment vibing to Obiaa by singer Akwboah featuring singer Cina Soul

She uploaded three videos and a photo showing off her beauty while enjoying the song by the two Ghanaian artistes

Her flawless makeup, which perfectly blended with her beautiful complexion, has got fans talking

Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has dazzled with her beauty and flawless face beat as she vibed to highlife singer Akwboah's song, Obiaa, featuring singer Cina Soul.

The Kumawood actress released three videos and a photo flexing her spotless looks, leaving fans utterly excited.

Lawrence made sure to look stunning for the moment as she appeared in short black hair extensions and gold fashion rings. She flaunted the accessories while grooving to Akwaboah's song.

Obiaa: Vivian Jill Vibes to Akwaboah's Song Featuring Cina Soul; Video Gets Many Talking.

Source: Instagram

The celebrated actress glowed with her perfect face beat, which blended with her lovely complexion.

Trust your timing

Sharing the visuals on her Instagram account, she said:

''Time gives you what belongs to you. Trust your timing ⏱.''

Social media reactions

The Instagram post by the actress has gained reactions and comments. YEN.com.gh selected a few below.

Iamladyvalentina took pride in associating with the actress.

''Pretty Twin. I’m doing this style, if it fits you it will fit me ❤️❤️❤️.''

Kanigloria said:

''You are very right, mom.''

Solphy_grills commented:

''Beautiful woman even without makeup.''

Richy_boanerges1 said:

''Are you cool with maajoa anaa? Let's celebrate violence once more.''

Acibemeq2 said:

''Mummy we miss Abrewa mafiapls come back.''

Watch the videos below:

Vivian Jill Lawrence Celebrates Her B'day

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Vivian Jill Lawrence recently marked her birthday.

To mark the special day, the beautiful Kumawood actress took to social media to celebrate.

Vivian Jill is noted as one of the richest actresses in the country and has starred in many movies Kumawood actress.

She warmed many hearts on social media with stunning photos of herself as she celebrated her birthday.

Nana Ama McBown Grooves to Akwaboah's Song

Meanwhile, a video of actress Nana Ama McBrown grooving to highlife singer Akwboah's song, Obiaa, featuring singer Cina Soul, has warmed hearts.

The multi-talented movie star, who doubles as a television presenter, has on several occasions performed the popular songs of acclaimed musicians to the delight of many.

Nana Ama McBrown combines live band performance with her interviews on UTV's United Showbiz, and she never disappoints or fails to deliver.

Source: YEN.com.gh