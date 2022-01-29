Actress Nadia Buari has released new photos with a pretty lady sporting stunning outfits at a restaurant

She shared five photos along with a caption, saying, ''we don’t meet people by accident, they are meant to cross our path for a reason''

Angellafanta commented: ''Please come cross my own path please oooo. I'm waiting''

Actress Nadia Buari has generated reactions after delivering stunning photos of herself and a pretty lady on social media.

From the Instagram photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, it appears the award-winning movie star is not in Ghana. The snaps show high-rise buildings similar to those in Dubai and other first-world countries.

The duo sported classy ensembles for the occasion, which seemed like a restaurant.

Nadia Buari released several photos and captioned them as:

The photos by the entertained mother of four adorable daughters have garnered reactions from fans. Read some of the selected comments below:

Juliet_pallesc indicated:

''I love you so much.''

Oge_clare said:

''Shisha pot wey get class.''

Angellafanta commented:

''Please come cross my own path please oooo am waiting.''

Everest_tife added:

''Cross my path and let me meet you .''

Romeorandyb said:

''So cute and beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.''

Karsorjames816 commented:

''Wish to meet you one day Aunty Nadia ❤️.''

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nadia Buari has given fans a peek into how she's spending the long holidays as she released amazing visuals having fun with a female friend.

The duo decided to take time off to shake off some stress and enjoy themselves.

Nadia Buari uploaded four Instagram photos and two videos showing herself and her friend riding a powerful four-wheeled sports bike.

Nadia Buari and Dumelo's Wife Hang Out

Meanwhile, Nadia Buari recently shared a video with Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, wife of actor John Dumelo, as they enjoyed their successes as famous friends at the peak of their careers.

Nadia Buari uploaded a video on her Instagram account, where she is seen having a casual hangout with Gifty and two other female friends.

In the clip, the actress shows off her beauty while Gifty went with a rather edgy look. Their friends took turns to show off as well.

