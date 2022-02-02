Juana Antwi, 46, and her 66-year-old husband Peter Afriyie Kwarteng welcomed quadruplets after 15 years of marriage

Aside from the burden of providing for the four babies, the pair who lives in a single room is at the mercy of the landlord

They have been given Ghc3,600, assorted items, including baby foods, diapers, wipes, playing toys, rice, among others

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian couple, Juana Antwi and her pensioner husband Peter Afriyie Kwarteng, who welcomed quadruplets after 15 years of marriage, has received help.

Juana, 46, and her 66-year-old husband welcomed the quads, two males and two females, on Monday, October 4, 2021, through a cesarian section. The pair has since been struggling to provide for the four babies.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Juana expressed excitement about becoming a first-time mother but noted that they need help to make ends meet.

Ghanaian Couple who Welcomed Quadruplets after 15 Years of Marriage Given GHc3,600, Assorted Items. Photo credit: GBCOnline/YEN.com.gh

Source: UGC

''We have been expecting a child but not four at a go,'' said Juana.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Her husband, Peter Afriyie Kwarteng, had told YEN.com.gh that he is ''a pensioner and the responsibility is too much. We need help to provide for the babies.''

Aside from the burden of providing for the four babies, the pair who lives in a single room at Offinso Asamankama in Offinso South Municipality in the Ashanti Region is at the mercy of the landlord.

Humanitarian Group, with support from some individuals, including the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC and in partnership with a Bole-based Human Development NGO, JAKSALLY presented assorted items to the couple.

The items included baby foods, diapers, wipes, playing toys, rice and tomato puree, and cooking oil. In addition, the team presented GHc3,600 to them.

Kindly donate to Juana Antwi through Momo on 0249158359.

See the photos below:

Ghanaian Couple who Welcomed Quadruplets after 15 Years of Marriage Given GHc3,600, Assorted Items. Photo credit: GBCOnline

Source: UGC

Ghanaian Couple who Welcomed Quadruplets after 15 Years of Marriage Given GHc3,600, Assorted Items. Photo credit: GBCOnline

Source: UGC

5 Ghanaian Celebrities Who Made Generous Donations

YEN.com.gh previously reported that some Ghanaian celebrities raised funds or donated towards good causes to support everything from the deprived, unemployed people to the sick in 2021.

Through their foundation, they did their bit to help those in need by paying school fees, hospital bills, and feeding the poor on the street.

Media personalities like Serwaa Amihere, and movie stars such as Jackie Appiah and Tracey Boakye, donated sizable sums of cash and goodies while encouraging their followers to give to those in need.

On Instagram, some made it easy for their followers to donate to those in need or their cause. Michy, born Michelle Diamond, is among dozens of famous faces who hit the streets to feed people.

Source: YEN.com.gh