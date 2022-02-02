Popular Ghanaian merchant, Despite, turns plus one today and social media feeds and tabloids are already flooded with his photos and wishful thoughts

The philanthropist marked his 60th Birthday in style as he and his friends from the East Legon Fitness Executives Club flew an entire plane to his hometown to mark his birthday

Notable amongst the East Legon Fitness Executives Club were, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Sammy Kuffuor, Fada Dickson, and other 'big boys'

Celebrated Ghanaian business mogul and philanthropist, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, who is the CEO of Despite Group, turns plus one today , February 2, 2022.

The successful business who is now 60 years old celebrated his birthday with his friends, members of the East Legon Executives Fitness Club at his hometown, Wiamoase, in the Ashanti region.

Despite and his entourage were spotted flying an entire plane with everyone of them wearing white outfits like the big boys they are, to commemorate the CEO's birthday.

Notable amongst the East Legon Fitness Executives Club members he flew with included his longtime friend and business associate, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Sammy Kuffuor, Fada Dickson, Kennedy Osei and other 'big boys'.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the list of all the 'big boys' Despite flew with to mark his 60th birthday.

1. Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Longtime friend and business associate of Despite, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, threw his weight behind the business mogul as he marked his 60th birthday.

2. Sammy Kufuor

Ghanaian retired professional footballer, Sammy Kufuor was also spotted at the celebration of the birthday of Osei Kwame Despite.

3. Kennedy Osei & Fada Dickson

The Managing Director of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, and Fada Dickson, were also seen welcoming the other 'Big Boys'.

4. The big boys arrive

The man of the moment, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, had a grand welcome together with the big boys in his hometown.

5. The perfect picture

This billion dollar photo has got fans talking. Many are saying half of the nation's net worth is in this one photo.

