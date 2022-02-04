Shatta Wale has been spotted in a video going on a ranting spree while talking about some of his colleagues

The dancehall star took a swipe as actress Jackie Appiah and alleged that she was not into acting but something else

He also jabbed fellow dancehall star Stonebwoy and said he was not doing what was required of a celebrity

Outspoken dancehall star Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr known widely as Shatta Wale, has descended heavily on two of his colleagues, Jackie Appiah and Stonebwoy.

In a self-recorded video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale was seen seated in a part of his home and making some allegations.

The Ayoo hitmaker recounted that there was a time he asked some celebs to support others during the time of the COVID-19 and lockdown period.

According to him, Jackie Appiah said she was not happy with what he (Shatta Wale) said.

Shatta Wale then went on to insinuate that Jackie Appiah not acting but was rather into other businesses apart from acting.

The Taking Over crooner said he did not remember the last time the actress had starred in a movie that generated 1 million dollars.

He said unlike her, there were other actresses that were struggling to make ends meet.

He alleged that he was aware of what Jackie Appiah was doing but he just did not want to talk about it.

The outspoken dancehall star then moved on to his colleague in the dancehall music genre, Stonebwoy born Livingstone Etse Satekla.

About Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale alleged that he had been speaking to his colleague about a number of things but all his talks were amounting to nothing.

Shatta Wale alleged that Stonebwoy wanted him to take part in promoting what he termed "lotto fraud", something he (Wale) was not interested in.

"My brother make I tell you something, most of te things wey you dey do be yawa...all the English you dey speak be cassava English", Shatta Wale was heard saying.

