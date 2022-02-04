Ghanaian dancehall genius, Shatta Wale, has taken over the media space once again with his latest rants.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The award-winning singer is noted for his aggressive posture when tackling issues bothering the showbiz industry.

He is one artiste who has beefed many top Ghanaian musicians in the country and he is not ready to stop that.

Jackie Appiah, 5 other top Ghanaian celebs Shatta Wale has 'fought' (Photo credit: Instagram/Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Jackie Appiah)

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale has done it again and YEN.com.gh has listed the top celebrities he has verbally attacked on social media.

1. Jackie Appiah:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, Shatta Wale went live on Facebook to address certain issues bothering him.

The Ayoo hitmaker is not happy that the Gaming Commission and Food Drugs Board have stopped celebrities from endorsing betting and alcohol beverages.

He recounted that there was a time he asked some celebs to support others during the time of the COVID-19 and lockdown period.

According to him, Jackie Appiah said she was not happy with what he (Shatta Wale) said.

Shatta Wale then went on to insinuate that Jackie Appiah not acting but was rather into other businesses apart from acting.

The Taking Over crooner said he did not remember the last time the actress had starred in a movie that generated 1 million dollars.

He said unlike her, there were other actresses that were struggling to make ends meet.

He alleged that he was aware of what Jackie Appiah was doing but he just did not want to talk about it.

2. Stonebwoy:

While Shatta Wale on live on Facebook on Thursday, February 2022, he went hard on Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale alleged that he had been speaking to his colleague about a number of things but all his talks were amounting to nothing.

Shatta Wale alleged that Stonebwoy wanted him to take part in promoting what he termed "lotto fraud", something he (Wale) was not interested in.

According to Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy has a selfish attitude and he only thinks about his family.

3. Sarkodie:

Shatta Wale was once a close friend of Sarkodie but their relationship ended on the rocks.

For the past 5 years, he accused Sarkodie of being greedy. Shatta Wale slammed Sarkodie saying he went behind him to take money from Glo contrary to the money they agreed to take from the telecommunication company before performing at their event.

4. Samini:

When Shatta Wale re-entered the music industry in 2012 after 10-year hiatus he targeted Samini.

Shatta Wale verbally attacked Samini continuously claiming that he has been suppressing upcoming artiste.

Shatta Wale then recorded a diss song for Samini and he also replied with a counter diss song which went viral.

5. Yaa Pono:

Shatta Wale also beefed rapper Yaa Pono in 2017. The two appeared on a show and there was a misunderstanding.

As they continued their beef on social media, Shatta Wale released a diss song Say Fi which he slammed Yaa Pono.

The Ashiaman-based rapper didn't let it slide as he replied Shatta Wale with his own diss song titled Gbe Nabu.

6. Reggie Rockstone:

Shatta Wale didn't stop his attacks on his colleagues. In 2020, Shatta Wale took a swipe at Reggie Rockstone for introducing rap in Ghana

Shatta Wale in an interview blasted Sarkodie for releasing a diss song while the country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dancehall sensation in the heat during the interview took on Reggie Rockstone.

Shatta Wale said if Reggie Rockstone had not introduced Hiplife in Ghana back in the ’90s this whole drama from Sarkodie wouldn’t have been witnessed.

Shatta Wale also branded Reggie Rockstone as an underachiever because after forcing him to introduce the genre of music in Ghana, he has nothing tangible to show for in the last two decades.

Shatta Wale flaunts huge mansion and expensive cars in 10 'drip lord' photos

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has flaunted his wealth on social media in his latest photos.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale was seen posing in one of his mansions.

He used the photo opportunity to also showcase his expensive cars - a way of proving why he is some of the richest artistes in the country currently.

Shatta Wale was seen wearing camo-themed attire for the photoshoot and complimented his outfit with s cap.

Source: YEN.com.gh