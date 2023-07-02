Ghanaian songstress Mzbel welcomed a second child ten years after her firstborn son at the Metropolitan Hospital

The highlife singer shared a personal video of her birthing in the labour ward, where she gave an interview detaining her motherhood journey

Photos of her private ceremony for her new-born baby girl, Ohemaa, have appeared on the internet

Ghanaian singer Mzbel Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah is reportedly holding the private naming ceremony of her day at a secret location.

The highlife singer gave birth to her daughter on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

She subsequently granted an interview to disclose that her daughter would be named according to the rites of the Ga Traditional custom.

A collage of Mzbel at the private naming ceremony for her daughter, Ohemaa Image credit: ShadoutTV

