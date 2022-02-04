Jackie Appiah has released her first photo on social media after Shatta Wale disgraced her

In the photo, the award-winning actress ignored what Shatta Wale said about her as she proved she is the most sought-after actress in Africa

Jackie Appiah is regarded as one of the beautiful actresses in Ghana and Africa

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, is not ready to go into any fight with anyone since becoming famous.

The beautiful actress has trended for the wrong reasons after Shatta Wale took her to the cleaners.

Following that verbal attack from Shatta Wale, the award-winning actress has released her first photo and post on social media, especially on Instagram.

Jackie Appiah reacts; shows maturity after Shatta Wale 'unmasked' her (Photo credit: Instagram/Shatta Wale and Jackie Appiah)

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Jackie was seen posing with Nigeria's Anthony Monjaro.

The beautiful actress took the photo while on set shooting a movie in NIgeria.

She wrote, "On to the next Movie set “OVER HER SHOULDERS” With @anthonymonjaro."

Fans react

Social media users have reacted to the beautiful photo of Jackie as they heaped praises on her.

izu_michael:

On the day you we're born was there any festival of beauty ❤️ how come you fine pass Angel Michael and Mary Magdalene

mhyz_rhaffy

Beautiful mama

nzekwew:

Nigeria is really doing you well ooo Asa Ghana

millicentakotoa

You are a queen

Shatta Wale exposes Jackie Appiah, Stonebwoy in latest video

Earlier, Shatta Wale, descended heavily on two of his colleagues, Jackie Appiah.

In a self-recorded video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale was seen seated in a part of his home and making some allegations.

The Ayoo hitmaker recounted that there was a time he asked some celebs to support others during the time of the COVID-19 and lockdown period.

According to him, Jackie Appiah said she was not happy with what he (Shatta Wale) said.

Shatta Wale then went on to insinuate that Jackie Appiah not acting but was rather into other businesses apart from acting.

The Taking Over crooner said he did not remember the last time the actress had starred in a movie that generated 1 million dollars.

He said unlike her, there were other actresses that were struggling to make ends meet.

Source: YEN.com.gh