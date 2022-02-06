Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has released a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport as one of his latest cars

Despite bought the nearly GHC20 million car as a gift for himself in celebration of his 60th birthday which fell on February 2, 2022

A car enthusiast, Kobby Spiky Nkrumah, has shared some details about how the Bugatti Chiron must be maintained and at what cost

Despite Group of Companies CEO Osei Kwame 'Despite' has got social media in a frenzy after releasing his latest car, a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

The Bugatti Chiron, said to cost around three million dollars (nearly GHC20m), was bought as a personal gift to mark his 60th birthday.

As photos and videos of Despite's Bugatti continue to flood the internet, more interesting details about the car's maintenance are emerging.

Despite's new Bugatti Chiron has been dissected Photo source: @gregdomphotography_official, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The details about the Bugatti Chiron were shared by Kobby Spiky Nkrumah, a car enthusiast and host of Geek Squad on Joy FM.

According to Spiky, it will take over 384,000 dollars (over GHC2.4m) to keep the car which has W16 engine (two V8 engines) in a good shape in four years.

In a long thread on his Twitter page, Spiky broke down the maintenance details as follows:

Fluid and wheels

The car, he said, requires a fluid change every 14 months or 10,000 miles (16,093 km). This fluid change costs almost 25,000 dollars (over GHC160,000).

In addition to the fluid change, the wheels must also be changed to ensure optimal safety at high-speed. This comes at almost 50,000 dollars (GHC 320,000).

Tyres

The wheel replacement does not come with tyres so one will need to buy them. The least of the recommended tyres costs almost 8,000 dollars (GHC 51,000) per one.

Brakes

The brakes of the car also come at a high cost. Spiky revealed that the front discs sold for almost 50,000 dollars (GHC320,000) with the brake pads almost 9,000 dollars (GHC57,000).

In addition, one has to pay over 58,000 dollars (over GHC370,000) for fluids, cleaning, and other maintenance works on the brakes.

Air duct coolers, turbo superchargers, and fuel tank

The Bugatti Chiron's air duct coolers, turbo superchargers, and fuel tank are supposed to be changed every two years at a cost of almost 22,000 dollars (over GHC140,000), 26,000 dollars (over GHC166,000), and 44,000 dollars (over GHC280,000) respectively.

Windscreen and wipers

Spiky put the cost the Bugatti Chiron's windscreen at 60,000 dollars (over GHC384,000). Even the wiper blade of the cars costs almost 4,000 dollars (almost GHC26,000).

So there you have it.

Despite's car collection

The latest car adds to Despite's big collection of luxury cars from top brands like Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes Benz, among others.

While he was known to have been buying such cars, it was in February 2020 that his collection was put on public display. His son, Kennedy Osei, used the cars in fleet for his convoy moments during his much talked about Kency wedding.

A few months ago, the Peace FM owner got people talking on social media after he released a number vintage cars to add to his fleet.

The vintage collection included a yellow-coloured vehicle that had the initials 'OKD' written at the tailgate. OKD is known to be the initials of the businessman's name, Osei Kwame Despite.

Source: YEN.com.gh