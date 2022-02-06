Renowned businessman Osei Kwame Despite has released a brand new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport as his latest car

Despite is reported to have bought the Bugatti Chiron as a personal gift to celebrate his 60th birthday which fell on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

The Bugatti Chiron, estimated to cost over 19 million cedis, was spotted on social media for the first time after Despite drove through town

Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has added a new car to his ever-growing fleet of expensive cars. This time, he acquired a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

Despite bought the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport which's starting price is put at three million dollars (GHC19.2 million in current terms) as a birthday gift.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Despite Group CEO turned 60 years old on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. He marked his milestone by gifting houses to his sisters and also holding a star-studded party.

Osei Kwame Despite has acquired a Bugatti Chiron

After gifting so much to his siblings and residents of his hometown, Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region, Despite also got the Bugatti for himself.

Despite's Bugatti

The businessman's nearly GHC20 million vehicle was first seen on Sunday, February 6, 2022. According to a Facebook user, Kwabena Nsafoa, Despite showed off the car at a meeting of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

A video sighted on the Instagram blog, @sweet_maame_adwoa, Despite's Bugatti is seen parked at a fueling station for a refill.

The video shows the car to be blue and black in colour with the inscription 60 illuminating in front of it.

Watch the video below:

