Businessman Osei Kwame Despite has bought himself a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport as his 60th birthday gift

The Bugatti Chiron made its first public appearance as the East Legon Executive Fitness Club met on Sunday, February 6, 2022

A video has popped up showing the beautiful interior of the Bugatti which sells at almost GHC20 million

Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has added a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport to his fleet of cars. He showed the car on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Despite bought the Bugatti Chiron as a gift for himself in celebration of his 60th birthday which fell on Wednesday, February 2.

Many photos and videos of Despite's car have flooded social media since Sunday morning as many shared them with interesting commentary.

Despite's Bugatti has an exquisite interior Photo source: @gregdomphotography, @yesghanaonline

Source: Instagram

A new video has popped up showing the interior of the expensive car which sells around three million dollars (nearly GHC20 million).

The video shows Despite's Bugatti has an exquisite interior dominated by caramel and black colours.

The seats are made of black leather while the steering wheel is covered in caramel with the Bugatti logo embossed on it.

Despite's car collection

The latest car adds to Despite's big collection of luxury cars from top brands like Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes Benz, among others.

While he was known to have been buying such cars, it was in February 2020 that his collection was put on public display. His son, Kennedy Osei, used the cars in fleet for his convoy moments during his much talked about Kency wedding.

A few months ago, the Peace FM owner got people talking on social media after he released a number vintage cars to add to his fleet.

The vintage collection included a yellow-coloured vehicle that had the initials 'OKD' written at the tailgate. OKD is known to be the initials of the businessman's name, Osei Kwame Despite.

More details about Despite's Bugatti pop up

Meanwhile, as photos and videos of Despite's Bugatti continue to flood the internet, more interesting details about the car's maintenance have emerged.

The details about the Bugatti Chiron were shared by Kobby Spiky Nkrumah, a car enthusiast and host of Geek Squad on Joy FM.

According to Spiky, it will take over 384,000 dollars (over GHC2.4m) to keep the car which has W16 engine (two V8 engines) in a good shape in four years.

Source: YEN.com.gh