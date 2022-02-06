Despite Group of Companies CEO Osei Kwame 'Despite' has bought himself a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

The car which is worth nearly GHC20 million happens to be his special gift to celebrate his 60th birthday which fell on February 2

The businessman's wife, Awurama Despite, has been spotted posing with the expensive car while it was parked at home

Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite and his household have been in a celebratory mood within the week as he turned 60 years old and marked it in grand style.

The businessman has climaxed his birthday celebration by gifting himself a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. He showed off the car on Sunday at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

Following the initial photos and videos of Despite's Bugatti, his wife who is popularly known as Awurama Despite has been spotted showing off her beauty in front of the car.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Despite's wife is seen in her usual fine dressing. Standing in front of the Bugatti in the short video, she struck a pose for the camera.

Despite's car collection

The latest car adds to Despite's big collection of luxury cars from top brands like Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes Benz, among others.

While he was known to have been buying such cars, it was in February 2020 that his collection was put on public display. His son, Kennedy Osei, used the cars in fleet for his convoy moments during his much talked about Kency wedding.

A few months ago, the Peace FM owner got people talking on social media after he released a number vintage cars to add to his fleet.

The vintage collection included a yellow-coloured vehicle that had the initials 'OKD' written at the tailgate. OKD is known to be the initials of the businessman's name, Osei Kwame Despite.

More details about Despite's Bugatti pop up

Meanwhile, as photos and videos of Despite's Bugatti continue to flood the internet, more interesting details about the car's maintenance have emerged.

The details about the Bugatti Chiron were shared by Kobby Spiky Nkrumah, a car enthusiast and host of Geek Squad on Joy FM.

According to Spiky, it will take over 384,000 dollars (over GHC2.4m) to keep the car which has W16 engine (two V8 engines) in a good shape in four years.

Video shows interior of Despite's Bugatti

Earlier, a video popped up showing the interior of the expensive car which sells around three million dollars (nearly GHC20 million).

The video shows Despite's Bugatti to have an exquisite interior dominated by caramel and black colours.

