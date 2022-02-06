Eyram has taken over social media with her new set of gorgeous photos on her Instagram

In the photos, Eyram was seen feeling herself as she flaunts her stunning beauty

The photos have garnered some reactions from her followers on her Instagram page

Eyram, the baba mama of sensational actor, Aaron Adatsi, has set the internet ablaze with her sumptuous photos.

Eyram has always proven that she is one of the celebrity lovers that have been dominating social media.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Eyram is wearing a beautifully designed white cloth.

Eyram: Aaron Adatsi's baby mama flaunts beauty in photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Eyram)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, it looks like Eyram was getting ready for her Sunday errands.

She complimented her pretty looks with a lovely hairstyle holding a nice handbag.

She wrote, "Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.-Ephesians 4:2."

Fans rection

Eyram's loyal followers have reacted to her stunning photos by extending their compliments to her.

ewurabena_addison:

"You're very beautiful."

Just_boatemaa.aa:

"Whoaaattttt."

queenekua_19:

"Give us hot hot hot."

Source: YEN.com.gh