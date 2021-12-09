Actress Tracey Boakye's daughter, Akua Nhyira, has grown big and tall at just age 1

Her latest photo has her looking like a three-year-old child

Many have reacted to the photo and have very much admired the little girl

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The latest photo of Tracey Boakye’s daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira, has her looking big and tall at age one.

For someone who did not know before, Akua Nhyira could pass as a three or four-year-old girl.

The pretty little girl stood happily with smiles all over her face as she dazzled in a black dress.

A collage of Tracey Boakye and her daughter. Photocredit: @tracey_boakye/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She also had beautiful braids on like an adult.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Reaction

The photo has triggered massive reactions with many admiring Akua.

See some of the reactions sampled by YEN.com.gh:

mamagaafeafa: “Eiiiish I am coming for adoption.”

duahrafia: “Black beauty anaaa she’s beautiful.”

richking_otsen: “My God ,My baby is Growing more beautiful.”

spendy_blinks: “Her smile alone got my attention.”

larbi9346: “my day born akua r specially made love u die.”

nanaadjoakonadu92gm: “Her smile alone is 20k God bless you little princess.”

supagalll: “Gorgeous.”

Source: Yen News