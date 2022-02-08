Saahene Osei has once again dazzled social media with some stunning photos of himself

The son of business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite was seen showing off his dad's wealth in the photos

Saahene is noted for posting photos from plush locations and from parts of his dad's mansions spread across the country

Kirk Osei, son of Ghanaian business tycoon, Osei Kwame Despite, has shown off his lavish lifestyle and high sense of fashion after he dazzled in new photos he shared online.

The 18-year-old fashionista, known popularly on social media as Saahene Osei, like his father, has a taste for luxury.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, the son of the CEO of Despite Group of Companies was seen posing in one of his dad's mansions.

He was seen wearing an off-white shirt over a pair of same coloured faded jeans which had some flamy patterns in it.

Saahene was seen posing in front of a flight of stairs as he 'checked his own swag' while a painting hang on the wall behind him.

One of the photos saw Saahene showing off his customised sneakers which had a number of inscriptions on it.

After posting the photos, Saahene captioned them:

"da Vinci’s favourite Prince”

Fans react to the photos

Many fans and followers of Saahene Osei took to the comment section to react to the photos he shared on his page.

takyiwaa_safo came in with the comment:

"I’m gonna paint you soon"

kobby.focus had this to say:

"Buh you you no get problem aswear"

roselineserwaaakoto simply wrote:

"Crush"

_kwabena_spotlight also came in with the comment:

"You naaa you no get worries.! SMH!"

Saahene is known for his sartorial choices, and for dazzling in photos where he flaunts his dad's luxury cars and homes.

