On February 8, 2018, the nation was thrown into mourning following the death of Ghanaian female star, Ebony Reigns.

Ebony Reigns during her active days was changing the face of Ghanaian music with her exotic style.

Well, she didn't live to realize her full dream as she met her untimely death in a car crash on the Kumasi-Sunyani road.

Ebony Reigns: 11 photos of the 90s bad girl that explain how Ghanaians have missed her (Photo credit: Instagram/Ebony Reigns)

Source: Instagram

Ebony was returning to Accra after visiting her mother in Sunyani.

Fours years on since her death but her name still rings a bell in the ear of music lovers.

The music industry is remembering Ebony and YEN.com.gh has gathered 11 photos of her showing how Ghanaians have been missing her.

1. With her spiritual father. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh. The man of God prayed with Ebony before her death:

2. She doesn't joke when she is on stage performing her songs. Ebony has got too much energy:

3. Ebony was really reigning. She would have been reigning by now because she has got a unique style:

4. She was not just good with music as she has beautiful looks. Ebony has really been missed:

5. With her manager, Bullet who really played a big role in Ebony's life. He wrote most of her songs for her:

6. The 90s bad girl with a big smile. Blue lipstick and the dreadlocks was always great on her:

7. Ebony was really on fire during her active days. She always entertain her audience when she gets the chance:

8. She really gave the male musicians a good run for their money as she matched them boot for boot:

9. Though she was heavily criticized by pundits because of the way she dresses that didn't break her up as she was always smiling:

10. Crowd puller and a controversial singer. She does her thing anytime she has appeared on stage:

11. She was a good dancer and was dropping banger after banger. May her soul continues to rest in peace:

