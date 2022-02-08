Strongman's baby mama turns heads on IG; celebrates birthday with 6 photos

Nana Ama Strong has wowed many on social media with her matchless beauty on her birthday

The girlfriend of award-winning Ghanaian rapper Strongman was seen posing in a number of photos as she celebrated her big day

Nana Ama and Strongman have a lovely daughter together known as Simona Strong

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Wilma Nana Ama, the ever-beautiful girlfriend of Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner known in real life as Osei Kwaku Vincent, is a year older today, February 8, 2022.

To celebrate the big day, Nana Ama Strong took to her Instagram page to put herself on blast to the admiration of her fans.

In the photo posted online and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Wilma Nana Ama, known on social media as Nana Ama Strong, was seen beaming with smiles as she got captured by the camera.

Photos of Nana Ama Strong. Source: Instagram/nanaamastrong

Source: Instagram

She was captured wearing a beautiful dress sewn out of an expensive-looking African print design.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nana Ama Strong was seen posing in what looked like a plush living room as she struck a number of poses.

She complimented her outfit with a beautiful fascinator which was made from the same African print used for her attire and a pair of high heels.

After posting the photos, Nana Ama Strong captioned them:

"Happy bday to me soo grateful for the gift of life"

Fans react to the birthday photos

Many followers of the pretty young lady as well as celebs, took to the comment section to react to the photos.

Media personality sistersandybiy3guy had this to say:

"Woy3 too hot là. Awoda pa menua Ama"

aklassik_official wished Nana Ama well:

"Happy Birthday"

enammusic__ also wrote:

"Happy birthday my darling wish you all the best Our sokooooolicious babe"

aishaharuna233 noted:

"Happy birthday simona Maame"

There were many comments that came the way of Nana Ama Strong to mark her special day.

Afia Schwar shaves hair totally in video, looks like dad

In other news, outspoken Ghanaian media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa known in the world of entertainment as Afia Schwarzenegger has gone totally bald.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afa Schwar was seen seated in what looked like her living room.

She was spotted with clean-shaven hair as she beamed with smiles while showing off her new looks.

Afia Schwar was wearing a black spaghetti shirt as she showed off her new hairstyle on social media for the first time.

Source: YEN.com.gh