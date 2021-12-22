Nana Akua Addo's Daughters Set the Internet Ablaze with Stylish Christmas Photos

Nana Akua Addo's daughters are definitely going to give their mama a run for her fashion spotlight sooner than later judging from the style qualities they exude

The two budding fashionistas have set the mode for this Christmas with very stylish and regal photos reminding us all of the season we have been ushered into

Wearing a red voluminous mini gown, Ohemaa Pokua and Jesusa strike model poses amidst a festive setup serving us gorgeousness and a whole lot of prettiness

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

We can finally feel Christmas in the air as the daughters of Ghana's most revered fashion icon and style enthusiast, Nana Akua Addo has blessed us with breathtaking photos to set the mode for this festive season on the internet.

Known by many as Ohemaa Pokua and Jesusa, the budding style icons have set the pace for many celebrity kids just like their mum in the world of fashion.

This year, the Normans have consistently served us back to back looks that left many of us jaw dropped online: one of them being their Glitz Fashion Week appearance that got togues wagging.

Nana Akua Addo and Daughters.source:Instagram/@nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo share two different photos on Instagram of Ohemaa Dokua and Jesusa respectively in similar outfits and the internet has been filled with lots of heart-eye emojis.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The two beauties rock a red voluminous mini gown and compliment the dress with a gold shimmering belt folded like a bow-tie around the tummy area as they both very fashionable pose in front of a heap of decorated gift boxes.

The Normans also kept to their signature natural hairstyle, afro and of course crowned the entire look with subtle make-up.

Nana Akua caption the two posts, respectively:

"First Lady of the Normans JESUSA"

"The Normans"

Nana Akua Addo Flaunts Handsome Hubby in Intimate Pre Xmas Video, Fans React

Ghana's fashion impresario and style influencer, Nana Akua Addo boldly takes her very good looking husband to social media to flaunt him publicly in a very affectionate state and they two are just a perfect picture.

Known for her upscale fashion and style qualities, the actress has remained very private about her love life and family and mostly lets the world in on just her jaw-dropping appearance at events and her social media pages.

Source: Yen.com.gh