Fashion enthusiast, Nana Akua Addo, shared a video of her first daughter wearing a gorgeous white outfit merged with a red piece

The celebrated Ghanaian trend-setter set the mode ahead of Valentine's Day on Monday, February 14

Earlier, she released a breathtaking photo holding a red flower bouquet as she sported an outfit consisting of glittering designs

Fans of the much-loved international model have reacted to the two visuals, with many expressing that the two never disappoint

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Celebrated fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo, has served fans an early Valentine's Day video of her first daughter exuding style qualities in a gorgeous ensemble.

Afua Jesusa sported a white outfit merged with a red design coordinating with her stylish hair-do.

The budding young fashionista set the mode for Val's Day as she rocked a metal swing decorated with colourful roses.

Nana Akua Addo and Her First Daughter Model Stunning Outfits in Pre-Val's Day Photos; Fans React. Photo credit: Nana Akua Addo

Source: Instagram

Jesusa was videoed amidst a regal setup with a breathtaking ambiance as she served the world her gorgeous and adorable fashion credentials.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Delivering the video, her mother, Nana Akua Addo, captioned the clip as:

''It’s a love weekend .''

Before uploading the video of her daughter, the revered style enthusiast posed with a bouquet as she sported a white dress consisting of glittering designs.

Several online platforms made a photo collage of Nana Akua Addo and her daughter, which have been circulated on social media.

The mother-daughter world-class fashion styles have blown many away. YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Sweet social media compliments:

Abenaaboadiwaa said:

''Gorgeoussss.''

Queen.maya21 commented:

''Beautiful ❤️.''

Under Nana Akua Addo's photo:

Lindaosifo said:

''Always effortless .''

Hottytv commented:

''Fashion mu King Kong ❤️❤️.''

Philistine_wembo commented:

''The Queen is back .''

Nana Akua Addo's First Daughter 'Angrily Fights' Her Younger Sister

YEN.com.gh previously reported that child models Afua Jesusa and her younger sister, Afua Ohemaa Dokua, have been captured on camera attempting to outdo each other.

The adorable duo, who were arguing over an unknown issue, wanted to dominate each other with their views.

Afua Jesusa and Afua Ohemaa Dokua, daughters of fashion icon Nana Akua Addo, seemed quite upset as none appeared willing to bow out of the argument with the losing party.

Nana Akua Addo's Daughters Set the Internet Ablaze with Stylish Christmas Photos

Meanwhile, Nana Akua Addo recently flaunted her good-looking husband on social media.

Known for her upscale fashion and style qualities, the actress had remained very private about her love life and family and mostly lets the world in on just her jaw-dropping appearance at events and her social media pages.

Her latest visual showing her handsome hubby has generated compliments from fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh