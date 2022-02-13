Benedicta Gafah: Ghanaian actress dazzles in beautiful photo; fans react

Benedicta Gafah has wowed her teeming fans and followers with her latest photo she shared on Instagram

The actress was seen wearing a beautiful outfit as she posed for the camera close to what looked like a garden

Benedicta is noted for dazzling social media with her high sense of fashion and impeccable beauty

Actress Benedicta Gafah has left her fans and followers on cloud nine and is causing massive traffic online with a new photo she posted on her official Instagram page.

In the new photo of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh, Benedicta Gafah was spotted wearing a beautiful African-inspired dress as she posed for the camera.

The pretty actress was seen standing in front of a wall that had a little garden and some creeping plants visibly seen as she posed for the camera to capture the moment.

Photos of Benedicta Gafah. Source: @empress_dictabee

Source: Instagram

Her dress was made from a beautiful African design on one side and a plain blue-like cloth on the other side coming together to make a masterpiece.

She complimented her outfit with a wristwatch and an expensive-looking wig which she had on

After posting the photo, Benedicta Gafah captioned it:

"Melanin infused"

Fans react to the new photo

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the photo and also showered some sweet words on her.

There were many comments that showed that Benedicta Gafah's fans were indeed happy to see her slaying on her page.

Source: YEN.com.gh