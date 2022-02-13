Video of Shatta Bandle lifting heavy metals in his room erupts laughter online

Shatta Bandle has been spotted in a new video lifting weights in his makeshift gym in his home

The diminutive social media sensation was seen without a top as he effortlessly lifted the weights in a self-recorded video

The self-proclaiming richest man in Ghana has for a while now been entertaining many with his home-made videos

Ghanaian social media sensation Shatta Bandle, known in private life as Firdaus Iddrisu, has been spotted in a video lifting some heavy weights in what looked like his living room.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the "young rich man" was seen undergoing a gym session at home.

He was seen without a top as he flexed his strength and muscles while lifting the weights in a self-recorded video.

Before getting unto the dumbells, Shatta Bandle was seen flaunting his chest and how buff he had become from his recent gym sessions.

After putting in the work on the dumbells, Shatta Bandle dropped the heavy metal and turned around to face the camera.

He then shook his waist in a twirling motion and walked away showing how strong he could be on any given day.

