Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has been spotted in a new video going on a solo vacation and enjoying a trip on a boat while lamenting being single.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Juliet Ibrahim was spotted wearing a red dress underneath a life jacket as she lamented how she was going to spend Valentine's Day as a single person.

She indicated that single people deserved love too and pushed for such people to also enjoy the day to the fullest.

Photos of Juliet Ibrahim. Source: @julietIbrahim

Source: Original

After posting the video, Juliet Ibrahim captioned it:

"#singlelivesmattertoo #Valentine anthem for us #Singles oooo #catchcruise"

Source: YEN.com.gh