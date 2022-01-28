Zionfelix's other baby mama, Erica Amoa, has released details about their son and their love affair

As gathered by YEN.com.gh, Erica revealed that her son, Adom Jnr, was made in Ghana, produced in Italy, and born in Great Britain

Erica suggested by the post that she met Zionfelix in Ghana but got pregnant for him while back in Italy

Popular beautician, Minalyn, was the only known girlfriend of Zionfelix all that while until photos of Erica popped up in mid-2021

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

One of blogger Zionfelix’s baby mamas, Erica Kyem Amoa, has shared details about their son, Felix, Adomako Jnr, telling where he was born and how she met the blogger.

According to Erica, she met Zionfelix in Ghana where their love affair started, but got pregnant in Italy, suggesting that their affair continued even after she had travelled back to Italy where she lived.

All this while beautician Minalyn was the known girlfriend of Zionfelix, and given his seemingly busy schedule, not many might have suspected that Mina was not the only one.

A collage of Zionfelix and Erica. Photo credit: @ericus_kyem/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Another thing is that Zionfelix meets a lot of people in course of doing his job and so the first thing that would come to anyone’s mind is business if he should be seen with another woman than Mina.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Erica revealed that when it was time for her to deliver their son, he did so in Great Britain, or United Kingdom, where she currently lives.

These details were captured by the prying eyes of YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of Erica and Zionfelix’s son.

A screenshot of the details about Zionfelix, his baby mama Erica and their son. Photo credit: @adom_jnr_21/Instagram

Source: Instagram

How Erica met Zionfelix

At the time that the news broke that Zionfelix had gotten another woman pregnant, it was widely reported that Erica was a gospel musician who had traveled to Ghana to promote a song when she met Zionfelix.

The song promotion, according to the situation now, turned into something else and led to other things. They were said to have dated for three years.

Today, Erica and the blogger have a cute son together who has been named after Zionfelix.

Warning note from son

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh published a report of a warning note released about Erica’s son.

Among other things, the boy warned his parents to be gentle with him when he is crying.

We also published a cute video of Erica playing beautifully with her son and he would not stop giggling.

Meanwhile, Mina, who also has a daughter for the blogger, has called Erica's son blessed.

Source: YEN.com.gh