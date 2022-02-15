Valentine's day was yesterday, February 14th, 2022, and we were served the very best red outfit by many celebs and social media influencers

The peak of yesterday's celebration had to do with the heartwarming and adorable photos from some of our TikTok stars

Stars like Asantewaa, Jackeline Mensah, and others dazzled in very ethereal red outfits to commemorate the Valentine's day

The world is still celebrating Valentine's Day which falls on Monday, February 14, 2022 and this could be seen in most photos online as many celebs and public figures have been spotted in red outfits.

In times like this, we see especially our media personalities and actresses take over the internet with very laudable fashion statements in red.

However, our celebrated Tiktok Stars have decided to celebrate this Val's day too by dropping stunning and enchanting photos on their Instagram page.

YEN.com.gh brings you Asantewaa, Wesley Kesse , Other TikTok Stars who Stunned fans with Valentine's day Photos

1.Asantewaa

Ghana's celebrated TikTok star, Asantewaa, looked regal in her Val's day photos. She embodied the very essence of the celebration through her photo.

2. Wesley Kesse

Wesley Kesse went all out for the season of love with an eye-popping photo of him in red on a beautiful set.

3. Jackeline Mensah

Jackeline moved away from her comedy bit to give us a very affectionate Valentine's day photo on social media.

4. Say Logan

The ever-smiling TikTok star, Say Logan, took it a step further by photographing with his significant other for the Val's day celebration.

5. Made In Ghana

We saved the best for the last as Made In Ghana got us all wowed with a simple yet classy Val's day photo. He looked ethereal.

