Osei Kwame Despite's son Kennedy Osei and his wife, Tracy, got married exactly two years ago today, February 15, 2022

The young couple are celebrating the anniversary of their wedding which was tagged on social media as #Kency2020

Join them to celebrate is Fadda Dickson, the godfather of Kennedy, who has shared a lovely family video of the duo playing with their twin daughters

Kennedy Osei, the first son of Osei Kwame Despite, and his wife Tracy Osei (nee Ameyaw) are celebrating two years of their blissful marriage.

As it was widely reported, Kennedy Osei and Tracy tied the knot in February 2020 in a lavish wedding dubbed #Kency2020 on social media.

As part of the second-anniversary celebration, Kennedy and Tracy have released some unseen family videos online.

One of the videos shared on the Instagram page of Fadda Dickson, the godfather of Kennedy, shows the couple having fun with their twin girls.

Kennedy and Tracy are seen at a playground with the girls. They were doing a merry-go-round amid loads of smiles.

Sharing the video, Fadda Dickson prayed that the couple would continue to grow in love.

"The two of you shine with the love you share for each other. May that light gets ever brighter on your wedding anniversary and every year that goes by. Happy anniversary @_kennedyosei & @aprilsveriown," his caption read.

