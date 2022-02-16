Forget the bespoke suits and tie, our Ghanaian musicians know how to turn-heards even in casual outfits also known as street fashion

Celebrities like Black Sherif, Sarkodie , King Promise , amongst others have proven themselves as style icons in the field of street fashion

It is always photos of these celebrities in these street style looks that fans and social media users draw style inspiration from

Street style is here to stay and this is kind courtesy some of our fashionable Ghanaian musicians who are constantly representing for the culture with laudable street style statements.

Our street style icons here in the music industry in Ghana includes, Sarkodie, KiDi, King Promise, Ova Wise, R2Bees, to mention but a few. They make the street style culture look perfect every time.

When you're unsure how to pull off the latest street trends or are in need of outfit ideas, it's time to turn to their social media pages for the right inspiration.

From celebrity fashion tricks to how to wear items like black jeans and oversized shirts, we've got all the inspiration you'll need to get dressed and look great.

YEN.com.gh bring you the list and photos of musicians who make street fashion look 'dope' in Ghana.

1. Black Sherif

Street fashion is fashion that is considered to have emerged not from studios, but from the grassroots streetwear.

2. Sarkodie

Street fashion is generally associated with youth culture, and is most often seen in major urban centers.

3. Joey B

Joey B knows how to leave fans spellbound anytime he steps out in street style. His page is catalogue for the 'culture'.

4. Kwesi Arthur

Singer Kwesi Arthur is a minimalist and it is obvious in all of his appearances. He always sticks to street wear culture and nails it.

5. King Promise

We obviously cannot talk about street wear without talking about king Promise's looks. He rules in that sphere.

6. KiDi

Ghanaian musician KiDi has constantly proven himself to be a force to reckon with in the world of street fashion and style.

7. Ova Wise

Ova Wise doesn't only do justice to street style but invests in it. The rapper serves us the very best rich and high-end-labels kind of style.

