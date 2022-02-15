Yvonne Nelson Chokes Cinema with Movie Premiere on Valentine

Ghanaians showed actress Yvonne Nelson great love judging from the numbers that turned up to the premiere of her new movie

The movie, The Men We Love, produced by Yvonne Nelson was premiered yesterday, February 4th, 20202 which happened to be on Valentine's day

Majid Michelle, James Gardiner, Prince David Osei, were amongst the celebrities that came to throw their weight behind the Yvonne

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has proven herself as a force to reckon with in the movie industry after the successful premiere of her new movie, The Men We Love.

The movie was produced by the actress and was premiered yesterday, February 4th, 2022 , Valentine's day, at the Silver Bird cinemas across the country.

Yvonne's Movie premiere had a great turn-up in numbers at its premiere at the Silverbird cinema in the Accra mall. Many fans and movie lovers made it a date to watch the much publicized movie

The cinemas got choked as Yvonne Nelson struggled to take photos with her large fan base who attended the event in their numbers.

Present at the cinemas were Majid Michel, Yvonne Nelson, Kofi Adjorlolo, Michy Diamond, Regina Van-Helvert, include James Gardiner, Nana Ansomah, Angela Bamford, Sophia Kalorizos, Comedian Hogan and Jackline Mensah and others.

Yvonne Nelson dazzled in a red beautiful midi-dress styled by celebrity stylist, Kelvin Cent. The actress' look was entirely ravishing.

This would not be the first time Yvonne Nelson has got many people turn-up for her at her movie premiere.

We saw great numbers for her movies such as The Price, Single & Married, Single, Married & Complicated, If Tomorrow Never Comes, Heels & Sneakers, Sincity and Fix Us.

Social media reactions

@marthaankomah

"Congratulations beautiful"

@iam_abeljr

"Wow the long awaited goddess is finally outYour Majesty"

@kofi.global

"Big ups big sis, more Grace n congrats"

